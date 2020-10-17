918 cases of Indian made foreign liquor seized in Baksa, Assam, for transportation without valid paperwork

Baksa (Assam) [India], October 17 (ANI): A consignment of 918 cases of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 22 lakh was seized by officials of the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) in Sonapur of Assam's Baksa district, the Assam Excise Department informed on Saturday.



The consignment was seized on Friday after it was found transporting 918 cases of IMFL without valid paperwork. Further investigation is underway.



In a similar incident on Saturday, officials of the EIB seized a similar consignment of IMFL and apprehended two persons here. (ANI)

