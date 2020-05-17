92 COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 17 (ANI): One more COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 92, said the State Health Department on Sunday.

One fresh case was reported from the Dehradun district. A total of 92 positive cases include 52 recovered cases and one death.

At present, there are 39 active cases in the state.

According to the bulletin, the percentage recovery for COVID-19 patients in the state is 56.52 per cent.

While out of the total samples tested, only 0.81 percentage of samples tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

