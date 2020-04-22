92 COVID-19 hotspots identified in J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 22 (ANI): A total of 92 areas have been identified and designated as red zones in the Union Territory (UT), said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir, here on Tuesday.

Of the 92 areas, 14 are in Jammu while 78 are in Kashmir.

"These red zones will be under stricter restrictions on movement, extra surveillance and will have enhanced testing. We are conscious of the fact that it is an inconvenient process and people in red zones, hotspots and containment areas face difficulties. We assure you that the health department is doing all it can to ensure the inconvenience to citizens is minimised," Kansal said.

In order to strengthen the surveillance in the state, the administration is launching a 'first of its kind' app in the country called the Swasth Nidhi COVID-19 Health Audit App. "This is the first of its kind and unique endeavour in the entire country," Kansal said.

"Through this app, we are trying for 100 per cent surveillance and monitoring of households in the entire country on a real-time basis and this will help us monitor the health status of the enlisted individual," he added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 380, including 294 active cases. Of the active cases, 256 are from the Kashmir division and 38 are from the Jammu division, Kansal informed. (ANI)

