92 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in last 24 hours: Lav Aggarwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): As many as 92 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, have been reported in the last 24 hours, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday.

A total of 1,071 cases have been reported across the country so far.

"92 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, thus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29 in the country," Aggarwal told media here.

Citing the increasing number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in other countries, the Joint Secretary said, "In comparison to the developed countries which are smaller in size than India, which is still a developing country with a large population, the number of positive cases for COVID-19 here has been till now only 1,071."

"People's support and collective pre-emptive actions like social distancing and lockdown have kept a check on the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India," he added. (ANI)