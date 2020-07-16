925 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 15 (ANI): A total of 925 COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday taking the total number of reported cases to 44,648.

According to the state Health Department, the total number of cases includes 31,346 discharged patients and 2,081 deaths. Ten patients died in the state in the last 24 hours.



India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 with 29,429 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)



