93 cases, 274 arrests for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): A total of 93 cases were registered on Sunday for violating the lockdown in the state while 274 people have been arrested, police said.

Till now, a total of 1,401 cases have been registered and 5,539 people have been arrested in the State.

According to Uttarakhand Police, a total of 15,541 motor vehicles have been challaned and 4,030 vehicles have been seized till now under the MV Act, said the Media Cell of the Uttarakhand Police.

A fine of Rs 73.22 lakh has been recovered from the offenders, police said.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State remains at 35.

With 909 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 8,356 including 273 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, on Sunday. (ANI)

