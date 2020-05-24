93 nationals arrive in Indore from London in Vande Bharat's special AI flight

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): As many as 93 nationals arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Indore from London on Sunday morning in a special Air India flight which has been spearheading the government's ambitious 'Vande Bharat' mission to bring stranded citizens back home owing to the covid lockdown.

All passengers were examined for the virus by the authorities of the state health department at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore.

Dr. Amit Malakar told ANI that after the checking procedures, arrangements were made for all passengers to send them to different cities, where they would remain in quarantine for 14 days. The passengers who belonged to Indore city itself have also been sent to quarantine centers.

The evacuations are being conducted under the second phase of 'Vande Bharat' mission which was initiated on May 16 and aims to bring stranded Indians from 40 different countries across the globe.

More countries have been added in the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Now, stranded and distressed Indians from Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt and Sri Lanka will also be able to return on special flights, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (ANI)

