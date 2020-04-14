93 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): A total of 93 new cases of coronavirus have been found in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 897 in the state on Monday, the state health department said.

Out of the new cases, 7 from Banswara, 11 from Bharatpur, 3 from Dausa, 29 from Jaipur, 31 from Jodhpur, 1 from Jhalawar and 2 evacuees from Jaiselmer army camp have been reported in the state.

"A total of 93 new cases of coronavirus including 2 evacuees have been found in Rajasthan. The total number of cases stands at 897 in the state," state health department said in a statement.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday evening climbed to 9,352 and 324 deaths. (ANI)

