93 terrorists killed by security forces till June 8 in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): In less than six months, the security forces have managed to eliminate 93 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir including a number of top terrorist leaders.

"Till today morning, 93 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. In the last two days, nine terrorists have been killed in the valley without any own fatal casualty," Army sources said here.

The operations against terrorist groups and their leadership are continuing in both the hinterland as well as on the Line of Control in counter-infiltration operations.

Top terrorist leaders killed include Riyaz Naikoo and Junaid Sehrai along with many foreign terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Toiba, and Pakistan-created The Resistance Front.

The security forces had suffered a major loss in counter-infiltration operations in Keran sector last month when five Para SF soldiers were killed while eliminating five terrorists who had sneaked into India.

In another operation, a Colonel and three other Army personnel had been killed in a close encounter in Handwara around the same time in May.

"But in the last few operations, there has not been a single own fatal casualty," the sources said.

The number of encounters in the Kashmir Valley is expected to rise in the coming days as the terrorists would try to infiltrate from Pakistan occupied Kashmir in view of the melting snow. (ANI)

