9,318 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, toll crosses 400

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reached 9,318 after 729 new positive cases were detected on Tuesday, the state public health department stated.

It said that 31 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 400.

Out of the total number, 1,388 people have been discharged till Tuesday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 29,974 COVID-19 cases in India, including 7,027 cured/discharged/migrated and 937 deaths. (ANI)

