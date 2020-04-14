9,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 9,341, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

According to the release by ICMR, a total of 2,17,554 samples from 2,02,551 individuals have been tested in the country as of 9 pm on April 13.

The 9,341 individuals who have tested positive come from "among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases" in the country. (ANI)

