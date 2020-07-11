936 new COVID-19 cases in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 11 (ANI): A total of 936 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Friday, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Out of the total count, 521 positive cases have been reported from Guwahati alone.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 15,536, including 5,650 active cases and 9,848 recoveries.

So far, 35 fatalities have been reported in the state. (ANI)

