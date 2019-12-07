94 recruit trainees pass out from Corps of Military Police Centre and School

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): At a passing out and attestation parade held at the CMP Centre and School here, 94 recruit trainees from Corps of Military Police joined the ranks of the Indian Army and attained the status of a regular soldier.

An official press note said that the passing out parade cum oath-taking ceremony marks the culmination of rigorous 61 weeks of basic military training and technical training at the centre.

"Ninety-four recruit trainees from Corps of Military Police joined the ranks of the Indian Army and attained the status of a regular soldier at a passing out and attestation parade held at the CMP Centre and School in Bengaluru today," it said.

Major General MJS Tiwana, Provost Marshal of Corps of Military Police reviewed the parade. He presented the medals to the best recruits.

The Military Police motorcycle display team 'Shwet Ashwa' also gave performance during this occasion. (ANI)

