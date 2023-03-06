949 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of CISF promoted to Sub-Inspectors

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): In an unprecedented welfarist initiative, a total of 949 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were on Monday promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.

This promotion has been given to them immediately after completion of five-year of service in the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector, a senior CISF official said.

The move was taken under the direction of the Director General of the CISF Sheel Vardhan Singh to commemorate the 54th CISF Raising Day-2023 in a grand manner.

A promotion-cum-pipping ceremony was organised at CISF headquarters here wherein the CISF DG put ranks to the effected Sub Officers.



Piyush Anand, ADG (North), Gyanendra Singh Malik, ADG (APS), Prateek Mohanty, IG (Personnel) and other Senior Officers of CISF were present during the ceremony.

To implement this transformational agenda, the officers and staff of CISF headquarters pursued hard and maintained liaison and coordination with MHA, for promoting the force personnel, said another officer.

A few effected Sub-Officers were invited from Delhi-NCR Units and IGI Airport for putting their rank on promotion during the pipping ceremony held at CISF HQrs, New Delhi. DG, CISF and other Senior Officers of CISF present during the function, put ranks to these Sub-Officers by maintaining due social distancing norms and all safety precautions.

The CISF DG congratulated all the promoted Sub-Inspectors and their family members and said that regular promotions to the personnel go a long way in enhancing our capabilities and also motivates other personnel to improve in their tasks and aspire for a similar promotion.

He advised the newly promoted sub-officers to acquire the required knowledge and skills to shoulder their new assignments in a befitting manner. (ANI)

