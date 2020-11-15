95 deaths, 3,235 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): As many as 95 deaths, 3,235 new positive cases and 7,606 recoveries have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,85,405, according to the Delhi government.

The total number of cases in the national capital includes 39,990 active cases, 4,37,801 recoveries and 7,614 deaths.



Meanwhile, with 41,100 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have surged to 88,14,579, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With 447 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,29,635.

The number of total active cases stands at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours while the total discharged cases stand at 82,05,728 with 42,156 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

