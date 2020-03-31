95 % people from state who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event traced : UP Additional Chief Secretary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi on Tuesday said that nearly 95 per cent of 157 people of the state, who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz in Nizamuddin in Delhi have been traced.

"At least 95 per cent of the 157 people of the state, who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi, have been traced. The remaining 5 per cent will be traced by evening. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed us to conduct searches in every district as there is a possibility that some people might have entered the state," Awasthi said while addressing a press conference here.

This comes after several people who participated in the religious gathering in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus.

Commenting upon the Bareilly incident where officials sprayed disinfectant on migrant workers, Awasthi said: "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned the Bareilly incident and has ordered action against them. He also asked to make sure that such incidents do not repeat in the future."

Awasthi informed that a total of 6079 FIRs have been registered and 12,213 vehicles have been seized under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating the prohibitory orders, which are in place in view of the lockdown in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

As many as 5250 barriers have been installed throughout the state.

Essential items are being distributed through 16410 grocery stores. A total of 692 complaints of food and milk have also been resolved.

"Orders have been given that lockdown should be strictly implemented. Anyone found walking on streets will be inquired and taken to the quarantine facility. There should be absolutely no movement on the borders," he said. (ANI)

