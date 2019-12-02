950 ceasefire violations along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in three months: MoS Defence

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Shripad Naik on Monday informed Rajya sabha that there have been 950 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir region from August to October.

"There have been 950 incidents of Ceasefire Violations along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir region during the last three months (August to October, 2019)," Naik said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The Union Minister said that the appropriate retaliation was carried out by the Indian Army.

In the reply, he also said that the violations of ceasefire and infiltration were taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate General of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries.

This comes after the central government abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution of India that conferred special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has openly objected to the move and tried to raise the issue on several international platforms. (ANI)

