96 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 1,819

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 30 (ANI): 96 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,819 on Saturday, said the state Health Department.

Out of the 1,819 positive cases in the state, 833 cases are active. While 977 patients have recovered after treatment, seven deaths due to the infection have been reported in Odisha.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.

While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

