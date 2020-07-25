9,615 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Maharashtra on Friday reported 9,615 new COVID-19 cases taking the total coronavirus case count in the state to 3,57,117.

According to a bulletin released by the state public health department, there are 1,43,714 active cases in the state.

It said that 5714 patients were discharged on Friday taking the number of recovered patients to 1,99,967.

The bulletin said 278 deaths were due to COVID-19 on Friday and the death toll has gone to 13,132. It said 304 patients have died due to other causes.

Mumbai is the worst-hit city in the state with 1,06,980 cases and 5,984 deaths.

Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,519 including 2,141 discharged patients and 128 active cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

