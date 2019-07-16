Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy. (File photo)
Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy. (File photo)

963 terrorists neutralised since 2014, 413 security personnel lost lives in J-K, says MHA

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:42 IST

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Due to efforts of forces, 963 terrorists have been neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir from 2014 till June 2019, however, 413 security personnel have also lost their lives during these operations, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday.
MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha about the statistics while replying to an unstarred question by Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor regarding the number of security personnel who lost their lives and compensation provided to their families.
Reddy informed the house that pursuant to Government's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, the security forces are taking proactive action against terrorists.
"Due to concerted and synergized efforts of security forces, 963 terrorists have been neutralized in the state of Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 till June 2019. However, during these operations, 413 security forces personnel have also lost their lives," read his reply.
Commenting further on the details of compensation being provided to the families of fallen soldiers, the Minister stated, "Each of the CAPFs has designated Welfare Officers at the Headquarter as well as at unit levels to facilitate the families of CAPFs personnel, who sacrifice their lives in the call of duty, to avail the admissible benefits. The details of admissible benefits given to the next of kin of such CAPFs personnel are given in the Annexure." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:25 IST

Youth shuns militancy, returns to mainstream: J-K Police

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that one person who had joined the ranks of militants has returned to the mainstream, with the help of community members, family and police in Pulwama district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:22 IST

Delhi HC grants parole to former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted parole to former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala for a week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:19 IST

Kejriwal granted bail in defamation case over voters' list...

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar over the AAP leader's alleged remark that BJP tampered with the voters' list.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:15 IST

Priyanka Gandhi tears into UP govt over cancelling of direct...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for disbanding the 96-year-old students' union at Allahabad University leading to the cancellation of direct elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:13 IST

Multi-pronged approach adopted to check infiltration of illegal...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday said that it has adopted a multi-pronged approach to ensure effective surveillance and domination of international borders to check infiltration of illegal immigrants.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:09 IST

Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Badrinath highway blocked after landslide

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway was blocked near Neer Gaddu here on Tuesday due to a landslide after continuous heavy rainfall in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:08 IST

BJP MP's Zero Hour notice in RS on cyber security

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Amar Shankar has given Zero Hour Notice over the need for cyber security in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:00 IST

Kejriwal, Sisodia get bail in defamation suit filed by BJP's...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A Special Court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with a defamation suit filed by Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:59 IST

Bombay HC sets aside CRZ clearance for coastal road project in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday set aside the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance given for a coastal road project in Mumbai and said that Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai cannot proceed with the work without obtaining the environmental clearanc

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:59 IST

Can extend Parliament session if needed: PM tells BJP lawmakers

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Addressing a meeting of BJP lawmakers at party's parliamentary meeting held here on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at extending the number of days in the ongoing monsoon session of parliament, if needed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:56 IST

Locals perform traditional dance as ITBP welcomes back Kailash...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): The 7th battalion of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) welcomed the 9th batch of pilgrims who returned after successfully completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra here in Mirthi area on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:51 IST

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe into Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered an investigation after a four-storey building collapsed here killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris earlier today.

Read More
iocl