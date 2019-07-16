963 terrorists neutralised since 2014, 413 security personnel lost lives in J-K, says MHA

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Due to efforts of forces, 963 terrorists have been neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir from 2014 till June 2019, however, 413 security personnel have also lost their lives during these operations, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha about the statistics while replying to an unstarred question by Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor regarding the number of security personnel who lost their lives and compensation provided to their families.

Reddy informed the house that pursuant to Government's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, the security forces are taking proactive action against terrorists.

"Due to concerted and synergized efforts of security forces, 963 terrorists have been neutralized in the state of Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 till June 2019. However, during these operations, 413 security forces personnel have also lost their lives," read his reply.

Commenting further on the details of compensation being provided to the families of fallen soldiers, the Minister stated, "Each of the CAPFs has designated Welfare Officers at the Headquarter as well as at unit levels to facilitate the families of CAPFs personnel, who sacrifice their lives in the call of duty, to avail the admissible benefits. The details of admissible benefits given to the next of kin of such CAPFs personnel are given in the Annexure." (ANI)

