97 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 8 (ANI): Ninety-seven more COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases in the State to 10,696 on Monday, said the state Health Department.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases in Rajasthan so far, standing at 2,230. The state has also reported 241 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new COVID-19 cases with 206 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,135 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

