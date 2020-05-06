97 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 12 deaths in last 24 hours

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 5 (ANI): A total of 97 new cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, accordng to state Health Department.

"With 97 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state has reached 3,158. Of them 1,544 are active cases, said a release of the Health Department.

Eighty nine persons have succumbed to the disease and 1,120 persons have been discharged.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 46,711, including 13,161 recovered/migrated and 1,583 deaths. (ANI)

