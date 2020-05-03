Chandigarh [India], May 3 (ANI): Chandigarh has reported 97 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death till now, according to the Health Department here.
19 people have been cured/discharged.
There are 75 active cases of coronavirus currently in the Union Territory. (ANI)
97 positive cases of COVID-19, one death reported in Chandigarh till now
ANI | Updated: May 03, 2020 23:22 IST
Chandigarh [India], May 3 (ANI): Chandigarh has reported 97 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death till now, according to the Health Department here.