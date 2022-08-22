97-year-old man moves High Court seeking protection under senior citizens act saying sons not taking care of him

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): A 97-year-old man has moved the Delhi High Court seeking that the provisions protecting senior citizens brought under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act of 2007 be made applicable in his case also as his sons were not taking proper care of him.

According to the petitioner, two his sons of him got gift deeds signed by him in their favour in 2007 in respect of certain portions of his property. Petitioner alleged that one son got a gift deed in respect of the entire first floor executed in his favour and second son got a gift deed executed in his own favour in respect of the basement and ground floor of the property.

According to the petition, the man has claimed that the transfers were done "fraudulently" and that both the children had also assured him that they would take care of him in times of his need.

The petitioner claimed that after the execution of the gift deeds, the Union of India notified the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 which came into force on 01.09.2008 in the GNCT of Delhi. Thus, while the gift deed stood executed in May 2007 whereafter immediately, the Act was notified and thereafter brought into force. Had the Act been notified and brought into force slightly earlier, the Petitioner too would have been covered under the Act, the plea said.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday after noting down the submission of petitioner counsel issued notice to the Centre through Ministry of Law and Justice and fixed the matter for December 15, 2022.

The Petitioner also submitted that he had in the initial stages gone to the Maintenance Tribunal for redressal of his grievances, but the complaint was not entertained on the ground that Section 23 of the Act restricts the application of the Act to transfers made after the coming into force of the Act. (ANI)