979 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): The total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

There are 867 active cases of the disease as of Sunday, out of the total confirmed cases, while 87 persons have also been cured and discharged or migrated.

The number of deaths due to the infection rose to 25.

Maharashtra and Kerala, with 186 and 182 cases, have two of the highest number of positive cases in the country, with Maharashtra also recording six deaths due to the disease.

The Central government has taken many stringent measures to prevent the further spread of the disease with a 21-day nationwide lockdown being imposed.

The disease which originated from Wuhan, China has so far close to 6 lakh reported cases from around the world with more than 25 thousand deaths being reported due to it, as per World Health Organisation on March 28. (ANI)