98 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 3,042

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Two deaths and 98 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, said the state COVID-19 Nodal Officer.

The two deaths were reported from Krishna and Chittoor districts, taking the death toll in the state to 62. A total of 43 patients were also discharged after treatment in the state, taking the total number of discharged patients to 2,135.

A total of 9,370 samples were tested in the state out of which 98 samples tested positive. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh reaches 3,042, including 845 active cases.

The cumulative positive cases from foreign returnees are 111, including 111 active cases. The cumulative positive cases from other states are 418, including 221 active cases with eight discharges today. (ANI)

