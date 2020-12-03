98 pc work related to Kumbh in Haridwar will be completed by month-end: CM Rawat

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday inspected the ongoing work for Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar and said 98 per cent of the work will be completed by the end of December.

Haridwar Kumbh will begin in January and will continue till April.

According to an official release, Rawat said: "98 per cent of the work related to the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will be over by the end of December and set a deadline of January-end for completion of all preparations for the event."



The Chief Minister took stock of construction of a national highway from Narsan to Roorkee and the Roorkee bypass.

During the inspection, he instructed the officers that all work of permanent nature should be finished by December-end and the rest by January 31. He said special attention should be given to beautification and cleansing of the ghats, construction of parking lots and all basic amenities in place before the beginning of the Kumbh Mela.

Rawat also reviewed the progress of projects like the flyover bridge, the Puhana-Chutmalpur bypass, a bypass connecting Manglaur and the bridges being built in Ranipur and the mela area.

Later, Rawat performed a puja at Har ki Pairi and prayed for happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

An event organiser of the Kumbh Mela, said: "All the work will be completed before the onset of the mela. The works of beautification, cleaning of ghats, removal of encroachments, sanitation activities will be finished on time." (ANI)

