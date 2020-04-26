9,800 UP residents returning back to state from Haryana, says official

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): More than 9,800 residents of Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Haryana due to lockdown are returning back to the state, said state Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Awasthi said: "More than 2,200 residents of Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Haryana have returned yesterday. Today, more than 9,800 residents of Uttar Pradesh are returning back to state from Haryana. People returning from other states are being kept in quarantine."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Friday instructed nodal officers to prepare a list of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh who are stranded in other states due to the lockdown so as to bring them back.

Awasthi said that some economic activities are allowed in non-hotspot areas.

"Currently, 7,207 industrial units are working in the non-hotspot areas of the state, in which about 1.30 lakh workers are employed. The public works department has started 183 projects worth Rs. 12,171 crore, employing 4,345 workers. A total of 4,975 workers are working on the Purvanchal Expressway project worth Rs. 11,200 crore and 4,481 workers are working in the Bundelkhand Expressway project worth Rs. 8,950 crore," he said.

"There are 5,72,966 labourers working on 12,027 kilns operating in the state. Employment is being provided to MNREGA workers. Transportation of materials from the kiln for construction work is allowed in non-hotspots areas." he added.

Awasthi informed that instructions have been given to ensure the safety of all those engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients. Instructions have been given to provide adequate number of PPE kits and N95 masks should be given to dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

Regarding lockdown situation, Awasthi said:" As many as 30,913 FIRs have been registered for the violation of lockdown. 31,000 vehicles have been seized."

He informed that during the lockdown, food grains have been distributed to 3,20,52,186 ration cardholders in the state.

Awasthi said that plasma therapy has been started in KGMU, Lucknow. "The number of hotspots identified across the state now stands at 402. 10,10,00 people are under home quarantine," he said.

As many as 1,843 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh till to date, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health.

Prasad further said that out of 1,843 cases, 289 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 29 deaths have been reported in the State so far.

Mohan informed that so far, 58 districts have been affected by the infection, out of which 10 districts have been fully treated, there is no active case, no case has been reported in 17 districts. (ANI)

