99 pc of Mumbai's ICU beds are occupied: BMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): As the number of COVID-19 cases is rapidly surging in Mumbai, almost all intensive care unit (ICU) beds for the COVID-19 patients are occupied here, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data.

As of May 27, of the 645 ICU beds, 99 per cent were occupied while a total of 65 per cent of the 4,292 beds with oxygen support were occupied.

Seventy-two per cent of 373 ventilators were in use.

A total of 1,438 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the city to 35,273. The metropolitan city reported 38 deaths on the day due to the disease. (ANI)