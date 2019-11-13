Ishana talking to ANI in Coimbatore on Tuesday
Coimbatore: 18-yr-old girl makes eco-friendly, reusable cotton sanitary pads

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 06:52 IST

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Having faced health problems due to the use of ordinary sanitary pads available in the market, Ishana, an 18-year-old girl was inspired to produce eco-friendly and reusable cotton sanitary napkins.
Ishana manufactured the cotton pads at a small set up she had that includes sewing machine and other essential equipments.
"I was inspired to produce cotton sanitary napkins after I faced health problems due to the use of ordinary pads. Now, I want to educate more and more people on how to make sanitary pads with cotton cloth," said Ishana.
"Chemical gel in ordinary sanitary napkins poses health hazards to women. The sanitary napkin I have developed is made with layers of cotton cloth. It is reusable and eco-friendly," she said.
"I have purchased 50 packs. I am also planning to have its dealership," said Syed, a customer. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

