Karnataka MLA N Mahesh dancing on drum beats at Gramin Dasar on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
K'taka MLA N Mahesh dances joyfully on drum beats at Gramin Dasara event in Kollegal

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:47 IST

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Karnataka MLA, N Mahesh, was seen dancing joyfully at Gramin Dasara event in Kollegal of Chamarajanagar district on Monday.

Mahesh sported a white shirt and black trousers for the occasion.  

Surrounded by his supporters and locals, the MLA danced on traditional drum beats in enthusiasm and excitement with locals, who were seen cheering the legislator. 

Mahesh was thrown out of the Bahunhan Samaj Party (BSP) after he refused to support former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the recent political crisis in the state. 

 

Karnataka's Dasara festival is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the country, which has been organised every year for several centuries.

Dusshera known as Dasara, Navaratri, and Vijayadashami --  all marks the victory of good over evil with the end of 9-day long Navratri festival. 

Mysore, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is set to display its traditional 'Jamboo Savari' (elephants) procession on the occasion of Dasara today.

The grand procession of elephant is scheduled to be flagged by the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa who is set to perform Nandidwaja puja in front of Mysuru Palace. (ANI)

