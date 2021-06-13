Eatala Rajender to submit resignation today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Former Health Minister of Telangana Eatala Rajender will submit resignation from his post as Huzurabad MLA on Saturday.

Rajender will be submitting his resignation letter at the office of state Assembly Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy by 11 am, an official statement said.

He is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in Delhi, as per sources.

He has already resigned from the primary membership of Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

BJP National General Secretary and the Incharge of Telangana unit of the party Tarun Chugh on Friday indicated that former state health minister Eatala Rajender would be joining the BJP soon.

"People are willing to join BJP to end the dictatorial and nepotistic politics in Telangana state. The fight is against the dictatorial, nepotistic politics and corrupt governance of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)," he had told ANI on Friday.

On May 2, Eatala Rajender was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments. This was done on the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had ordered a probe against Rajender over the allegations of land grabbing and had taken the charge of the health ministry.

Earlier, few farmers had levelled allegations against Rajender for grabbing around 20 acres of lands in Achampet and Hakimpet of Medak district. However, Rajender had claimed that allegations against him were a "pre-planned sketch" to defame him in the public.

"Back in 2016, for the establishment of a hatchery, I had taken a loan of Rs 100 crores from Canara Bank. The land about which allegations are being made to have been grabbed by me is still being used by the beneficiaries and is not under my properties," Rajender had said, explaining his side of the narrative. (ANI)