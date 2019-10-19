Naveen Patnaik has not fulfilled promises made to people of Bijepur, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Bijepur (Odisha) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has not fulfilled promises made to the people of Bijepur where a bypoll will be held on October 21.

He was campaigning for BJP candidate Sanat Gartia in Bijepur assembly by-election.

Patnaik, who also won from Hinjli during assembly polls in the state earlier this year, resigned from Bijepur.

Pradhan alleged that BJD had used money-power to win by-elections.

"Naveen Patnaik is befooling with big talk and promises to the people of Bijepur. They will teach them a lesson in this by-election," said Pradhan.

Pradhan held a road show. State BJP president and Kalahandi MP Basant Panda, Bargarh Loksabha MP Suresh Pujari also accompanied Gartia in campaign.

"Patnaik has not fulfilled promises made. If he would have the interest to develop Bijepur, Naveen Patnaik could have resigned from Hinjli assembly constituency. For the last two years, Patnaik made big talk and fooled humble people of Bijepur," said Pradhan.

Gartia, who had contested against Patnaik here in last polls, is also facing Congress candidate Dillip Panda. (ANI)