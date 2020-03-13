PM Modi urges SAARC leaders to chalk out joint strategy to fight coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that the leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries should hold a discussion via video conference to chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus.

"I would like to propose that the leadership of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister also said that SAARC countries can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet.

"Our planet is battling the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it," PM Modi said in another tweet.

PM Modi asserted that South Asia should fight against the virus to ensure people's safety.

"South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy," he added.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has risen to 75. The country has also reported its first COVID-19 death in Karnataka, the health ministry had stated earlier.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the novel coronavirus as a pandemic with 125, 048 confirmed cases globally and 4,613 deaths as per the latest data made available by WHO. (ANI)