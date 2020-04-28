Treat COVID-19 as opportunity, prepare for boom in electronics manufacturing sector: Ravi Shankar Prasad to state govts

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked state governments to treat the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity and prepare for the forthcoming boom in the electronics manufacturing sector.

During his interaction with state Chief Ministers, IT ministers and officials, Prasad claimed that major opportunity in the electronic manufacturing sector is likely to open up for India soon.

The Minister, while addressing the participants, said that time has come when this calamity should be turned into an opportunity and praised various departments for their services during the lockdown.

"I want to make an appeal to Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers that age for electronic manufacturing is set to come in India.The ministry has given incentives and I would like to state that cooperation by states will play a crucial role in it," stated the minister.

The minister also said that a lot of relaxations were given for work from home and IT Secretary, Communication Secretary and Postal Secretary gave presentations of their departments citing requirements and expectations by the Centre from the state departments.

Norms for work from home have been relaxed. "We will aspire that work from home should become a new norm," said Prasad while asking the participants to encourage young entrepreneurs investing in new startups.

The Minister praised the department for making Arogya Setu app a success. “Arogya Setu app has become very popular as well,” the minister added.

He also lauded the Postal Department for undertaking social service and digital services like digital payments and wished that states would use the vast network of our postal department in the country.

“Ye jo Desh Tera, Swades hai mera Fishermen from Manjha Kalan village in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) were unable to withdraw cash from Bank due to lockdown. On their request India post offered them cash withdrawal through AEPS in the village itself,” the minister tweeted. (ANI)