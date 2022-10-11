A 16 year old injured while bursting crackers

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): A 16 year old boy from New Ashok Nagar area of Delhi, was injured while bursting crackers on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, the boy faced injuries while filling an unascertained substance in a hollow pipe for bursting cracker.



The boy has been hospitalized and the crime team and bomb disposal squad has inspected the incident spot.

The police also reported that such firecrackers are used to frighten animals in the area.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

