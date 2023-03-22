"A comprehensive plan for clean, beautiful and modern Delhi": Gahlot on Budget

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): After a Budget was presented for a 'Clean, Beautiful, and Modern Delhi', Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said never has a more "comprehensive plan" been outlined for any state.

Speaking to ANI after presenting the Budget for fiscal 2023-24 in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, Gehlot said, "I don't think there has ever been such a comprehensive plan for a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi. No state has had such a comprehensive plan focussing on both the big and small aspects."

He added that the Aam Adami Party government has proposed a 'Mohalla bus', in a first-of-its-kind move for the city keeping first-mile and last-mile connectivity in mind.

"Mohalla bus has been proposed for the first time in Delhi's history. Keeping first-mile and last-mile connectivity in mind, small buses will be purchased and deployed by the Delhi government to boost last-mile connectivity to the people," Gahlot said.

On Mohalla Clinics for women, which was another key takeaway of the Budget, the Finance minister said the government would take it forward as it is a 'good concept' for half the population of the city.

"Mohalla clinics for women is good a concept, and we will take it forward. We will open Mohalla clinics for women not just at Metro stations but wherever necessary," Gahlot added.

The Delhi Budget was presented on Wednesday, a day after it was initially scheduled to be tabled in the Assembly.

The Budget proposed a total outlay of Rs 78,800 crores, which is almost two-and-a-half times the expenditure of Rs 30,940 crores incurred in 2014-15, and 8.69 per cent higher than the revised estimates for 2022-23.



This was the ninth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Gahlot's first as the Finance minister.

In his Budget speech, Gahlot said, "I would have been happier if this Budget was presented by Manish Sisodia who is like my elder brother. The Budget is an expression of the expectations and aspirations of the people."

Of the total budgetary allocation of Rs 78,800 crores, education received the highest allocation at Rs 16,575 crores.

Gahlot announced further that real-time pollution data laboratories will come up in every district.

"Our government will set up laboratories for real-time pollution data monitoring and gathering in each district of the national capital," Gahlot said.

The minister also announced that all 57 bus depots will be equipped with charging facilities for e-vehicles, while Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate ISBTs will be developed as bus ports with airport-like facilities.

in his post-Budget speech, CM Arvind Kejriwal hailed it as 'historic'.

He also said the "faceless" and doorstep delivery of services by the Delhi government will continue.

"All anti-corruption measures, faceless services, doorstep delivery of services will continue," CM Kejriwal said in a press conference after the presentation of the Budget on Wednesday. (ANI)

