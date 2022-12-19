A constable of Mahim gets injured while extinguishing firecracker

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): A constable of Mahim police station got injured on Sunday while extinguishing a firecracker.

The firecracker exploded in his hands.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Some people were bursting firecrackers late at night in Mahim area of Mumbai.

The police reached there and tried extinguishing the crackers when the accident happened.



Mahim police registered a case against three people namely Shadab Khan, Shoaib Khan and Iqbal Khan under sections 188, 285, 286, and 336 of IPC.

No one has been arrested yet. (ANI)









