A day after violence in JNU, Sabarmati Hostel senior warden resigns

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), R Meena has resigned from his post a day after violence in the university premises.

In his letter, Meena stated, "We tried but could not provide security to hostel."

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

