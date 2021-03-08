A day to remember contribution of Indian women including Former PM Indira Gandhi: Anand Sharma

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on the occasion of International Women's Day remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said let us pledge to bring transformative change in social attitudes and end prejudice, discrimination, atrocities and give respect to our women.

"This is a day to celebrate and recall the contribution of Indian women, well documented in history, from freedom fighters, social reformers, scientists, business leaders, sports persons, front-line warriors, astronauts, and armed forces and our illustrious Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi," said Sharma.



"On this day, let us pledge to bring transformative change in social attitudes and end prejudice, discrimination, atrocities and give respect to our women," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day and said India takes pride in its many accomplishments. He said it was his government's honor to work towards furthering women's empowerment in the country across a wide range of sectors.

"Saluting our indomitable 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honor to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

