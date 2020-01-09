A few Indians are bad-mouthing Kashmir in foreign lands: MoS Home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that a few Indians were "bad mouthing" Kashmir in foreign lands.

"Few Indians are bad-mouthing Kashmir on foreign lands. If we compare Jammu and Kashmir with other states, it is a very peaceful state. That is why we are inviting tourists, political leaders and those who won't spread hatred can visit Jammu and Kashmir," he said while speaking to reporters here.

Stressing that Pakistan is trying to disrupt the peace, the MoS Home accused Congress party of speaking in the language of the neighbouring country.

Talking about the violence in JNU, he said, "Whatever incident occurs in the country especially in Delhi because it's a Union Territory, the responsibility of investigation lies with the Indian Government and the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police is investigating the issue and the clear details will be revealed before the public." (ANI)

