'A great loss to Indian cricket, politics': Amit Shah mourns Chetan Chauhan's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan and said that his death is a great loss to Indian cricket and politics.

"Minister in UP government and a former cricketer Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji served people as a sportsperson and later as a public servant. His demise is a great loss for Indian cricket and politics. I express condolences to his family," Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Chetan Chauhan passed away at the age of 73 in Gurugram on Sunday. Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for COVID-19 treatment, and his condition was stated to be critical on Saturday.

On Friday, Shah had said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.

The Home Minister was tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and was under treatment at Medanta Hospital.

Besides Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the demise of Chauhan and termed him a diligent political leader.

He also said that Chauhan effectively contributed to public service and strengthen the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)