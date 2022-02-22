A jilted lover dies by suicide after physically assaulting girl

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): A jilted lover died by suicide after allegedly physically assaulting a girl in Loni, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The assaulted girl has been admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital in Delhi. She was later referred to Max hospital in Patparganj.



The father of the girl, 22, said, "My daughter's marriage was fixed. But one of the neighbours wanted to marry her. Annoyed at the engagement of my daughter, the boy from the neighbourhood hit her on the head near Meet Nagar area in Delhi when she was going to her office."

An FIR was registered under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jyoti Nagar police station, said a senior police official.

Later, the boy died by suicide at his home at Loni in Uttar Pradesh, added the police official. (ANI)

