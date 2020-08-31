'A leader with enormous political prowess': Andhra Governor pays tributes to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Paying rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away in the national capital on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called him a leader with "enormous political prowess", who was acclaimed for his role as a consensus builder on difficult national issues.

In his message, the Governor recalled services of Pranab Mukherjee as the 13th President of the nation and said the latter rendered more than five decades of exemplary service to the nation in the Government as well as the Parliament.

"Mukherjee held the rare distinction of having served at different times as foreign, defence, commerce, finance Minister. He was also instrumental in spearheading important legislations like Right to Information, Right to Employment, Food Security, setting up of UIDAI, Metro Rail etc," Harichandan said in a statement.

Offering his heartfelt condolences to Mukherjee's family, he said, "He was a powerful orator, scholar, intellectual and a leader with enormous political prowess and was acclaimed for his role as a consensus builder on difficult national issues through his ability to forge unity amongst the diverse political parties that form part of India's vibrant multi-party democracy."

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

