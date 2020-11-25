A man who always stood by Cong left when party is in crisis: Mallikarjun Kharge on Ahmed Patel's demise

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Congress MP and former leader of the party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condoled senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's demise saying that a man who stood by Congress has left when the party is in crisis.

"We are deeply saddened with the demise of Ahmed Patel. I knew him since 1976. We are feeling that a man who always stood by the party has left us today when the party is in crisis," said Kharge.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 has taken the lives of Ahmed Ji and Tarun Gogoi Ji," he added.



Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

