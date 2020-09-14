A new high in the sky, domestic travellers touch 1,43,811: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The total number of domestic travellers on Sunday in the country touched 1,43,811 on Sunday, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister said today.

Puri informed that out of the total number of flyers, there were 1,298 departures and 1,294 arrivals. The total also includes 2,87,528 footfalls at the airport, 1,43,717 passengers handled (arrivals), 1,43,811 passengers handled (departures), and 2,592 total movements.



"A new high in the sky. Number of domestic travellers on Sunday, 13 Sept 2020 touches 1,43,811. Reflects how flying is being considered a safe mode of travel as India continues to emerge stronger in the fight against COVID-19. Congratulations to our flyers and stakeholders," he tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner. (ANI)

