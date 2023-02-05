'A politically motivated campaign': Muraleedharan slams Kerala minister's fund claim

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday slammed Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal over his allegations of non-allocation of complete funds to the state government, calling it a 'politically motivated campaign'.

The Kerala Minister had accused the Centre of 'centralisation' of powers alleging that the state has not received the funds it was allocated in the Budget.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "What Kerala Finance Minister has said is wrong. The amount allocated to Kerala was released entirely. This is a politically motivated campaign against PM Modi."



"The Kerala government must stop wasting money on luxury foreign tours and avoid sending state government representatives to Delhi," he added.

He accused Balagopal of changing his statement as he had earlier said that the state had received its due.

"I have the record of the Kerala Minister's answer given on the floor of the Assembly in August, last year. He had said that the amount allocated for Kerala has been fully given. But now he is claiming that the state government has not received its due," he said.

The Union Minister accused Kerala ministers for taking their families on foreign tours.

"Every year the Kerala government conducts foreign visits. There's nothing for Kerala to gain out of these visits. Have they brought investments to the state? The ministers take their family members with them. Why are they spending so much public money on needless foreign tours?" he added. (ANI)

