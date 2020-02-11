A positive step forward: US commends BBIN nations for 'agreeing to finalise MVA'

Washington DC [USA], Feb 11 (ANI): The United States has commended Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal for agreeing to finalise the Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) for the regulation of passengers, personal and cargo vehicle traffic among the four countries, calling it a positive step forward for regional connectivity.

"We commend Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal for agreeing to finalize the Motor Vehicles Agreement that will regulate passenger, personal, and cargo traffic between these countries. A positive step forward for regional connectivity! AGW," tweeted State_SCA, US State Department's bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).

In a meeting in New Delhi last week, the BBIN nations had deliberated upon a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA)

The meeting was held to discuss the passenger and cargo protocols that are to give effect to the MVA for the Regulation of Passenger, Personal and Cargo Vehicular Traffic among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal signed on June 15, 2015.

The delegation had recalled commitments made at the highest political level for implementation of the BBIN MVA and the importance of trade, economic cooperation, and people-to-people contact, through enhanced regional connectivity, including through facilitation of regional cross-border road transport, as per a joint statement released after the meeting. (ANI)


