A sad moment as our scientists worked day and night on Chandrayaan-2: UP minister Mohsin Raza

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza on Saturday stated that the whole nation was feeling bad for the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after Vikram lander lost communication with the ground stations.

While speaking to ANI, Raza broke down in tears and said, "Last night, the whole nation was awake along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eagerly awaiting the successful landing of Chandrayaan-2. It was a very sad moment when the communication (with Vikram lander) suddenly got lost as our scientists had worked day and night for this mission."

"I would like to congratulate the ISRO scientists for bringing us closer to the moon and in turn laying a strong foundation for future missions. In future, Chandrayaan will be landing on the moon," the former Union Minister of State for Science and Technology added.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's hug to ISRO Chairman K Sivan while leaving ISRO headquarters, Raza praised the Prime Minister for his words of appreciation to the scientists.

"I have no words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he appreciated and consoled the scientists at such an emotional moment. Only a Prime Minister who has a large heart can do such a thing." (ANI)

