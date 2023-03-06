A small village in Mangaluru, Pavoor makes big push for communal harmony

By Dr Shujaat Ali Quadri

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI): Though a small village in Mangaluru, Pavoor has been making a big statement with regard to fostering amity and communal harmony in the country.

Setting aside their religious differences, members of the Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities in Pavoor village have come together to launch a campaign to promote religious harmony by erecting a common entrance to their respective places of worship.

Built as part of an initiative aimed at fostering brotherhood and communal harmony, the single entrance will lead Hindus to the Shri Vaidyanath Temple, Muslims to the Al-Mubarak Juma Masjid and Christians to the Infant Jesus Church.

"Residents practising Hinduism, Islam and Christianity came together to build an common arch, the foundation stone for which had been laid recently," Mangaluru MLA UT Khadar said.

He added that elected representatives, religious leaders and residents of Pavoor village had come forward to lay the foundation stone for the arch, which will stand as a symbol of communal harmony, which is the key to living peacefully in a multi-religious society like India.



"The arch has been built in the memory of my late father, UT Farid, who was a former MLA from Ullal constituency and an ardent campaigner for religious harmony in South Karnataka," he added.

The MLA noted further that the residents of Pavoor were making constant efforts towards make their village a more harmonious place and are wary of not paying heed to any religious propaganda to disturb peace.

The village, through such initiatives, has set an example of communal harmony, which is central to India's signature unity in diversity.

"The village has witnessed a sea change in terms of development. I have already sanctioned funds for many development works, including Rs 30 lakh for the construction of a main road. More funds will be sanctioned to make Pavoor a model village. The development projects will involve participation of people from all sections of the society," Khader added.

Speaking at a press conference, Khader deplored the practice of polarising voters on communal lines, saying that all political leaders should ensure the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections are held in the spirit of communal harmony.

"Everyone, from politicians to religious leaders, educationists, women leaders, media, writers and others, needs to play a decisive role in this regard," he added. (ANI)

